Welsh pubs, cafés and restaurants to shut doors as cases rise

Pubs, cafés and restaurants in Wales will close by 6pm from Friday and will be banned from serving alcohol, under new hardline measures.

Indoor entertainment venues – including cinemas, bingo halls, skating rinks and casinos – will also be ordered to shut, the first minister of Wales said yesterday.

Mark Drakeford said Covid-19 infection rates were rising sharply and warned of up to 1,700 “preventable deaths” over the winter months unless tough action was taken now. On the threat of the virus spreading in hospitality venues, he warned: “The evidence is there – when you get together in that way, the virus thrives; the cases rise.”

Before the five-day Christmas relaxation of restrictions across the UK, it was essential to ensure that “the risk to one another and to our health service can be contained”, Mr Drakeford told a press conference.

Gyms and leisure centres will stay open because of the “mental health benefits to people of being able to take exercise”.

In addition, two households will still be able to meet together in a home, to confront “loneliness and isolation”, although, Mr Drakeford admitted, “it does bring risks with it”.

However, coronavirus was “accelerating across Wales” and the gains achieved during the country’s 17-day “firebreak” lockdown, which ended on November 9, were being eroded, he said.

Furthermore, scientific and medical advisers believe that, without further restrictions now, the number of people in hospital in Wales with Covid-19 could rise to 2,200 people by January 12.

