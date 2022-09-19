Well-wishers camp overnight to get a front-row view of farewell to Queen Elizabeth

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive for a reception hosted by Britain's King Charles for heads of state and official overseas guests, at Buckingham Palace in London yesterday. Photo: Markus Schreiber/PA Wire

QUEEN Elizabeth will today be laid to rest with her husband, the late Prince Philip, as the world gathers to hear tributes to her dignity, courage, and “long life of selfless service”.

Her life will be commemorated in a full state funeral, where heads of state, religious leaders, and the royal family including two of her young great-grandchildren will honour her “faith and devotion”, her “love for her family”, and her “life-long sense of duty and dedication to her people”.

In a more intimate committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, the congregation will hear how “in the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope”.

The day of the queen’s funeral, which begins at 11am, will end with a private and “deeply personal” burial service at the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she will join her father, mother, sister and

husband. As the coffin leaves Westminster Abbey for the final time, 70 years after the queen acceded to the throne, her piper will play Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

In an act of respect for their great-grandmother, Prince George (9) and Princess Charlotte (7) will join their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, for the formal procession through Westminster Abbey, with senior members of the royal family.

The children are thought to be the youngest ever to take a central role in such an occasion; a future king and his sister taking their place in the history books under the watchful eyes of their parents.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also walk, one place behind them, in an arrangement led by the king and queen consort. They will be joined in the congregation by presidents, prime ministers, kings and queens.

In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother

Last night, King Charles hosted what has been described as the diplomatic reception of the century, with 1,000 guests at Buckingham Palace including Joe Biden, the US president, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, and Justin Trudeau and Jacinda Ardern, the prime ministers of Canada and New Zealand.

Kate Middleton yesterday met with Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,.

Billions of viewers are expected to tune in around the world to watch the service, with a million mourners expected to try to visit the square mile around Buckingham Palace.

Last night, well-wishers were already camping out to secure front-row positions to see the processions.

The queue for the Westminster Hall lying in state was finally due to close, with the last mourners working their way through at 6.30am today before it was closed for final funeral preparations.

The funeral will mark the end of 10 days of national mourning which has seen hundreds of thousands of people queue through the night to see her coffin.

Last night, the king thanked the watching world for the outpouring of support shown for his late mother.

“Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world,” he said.

“In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough and Cardiff, we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief.”

The day of the funeral will be divided into three services: the state funeral at Westminster Abbey with 2,000 guests, a committal at St George’s Chapel for 800 closer family and loyal former staff, and a private evening burial with a small number of immediate family.

Today, guests will begin arriving at the abbey at 9am.

From 10.35am, the queen’s coffin will be moved from the hall to the abbey.

Shortly before the service begins at 11am, the abbey’s tenor bell will be tolled once a minute for 96 minutes; one for each year of her life.

The traditional service will include nods to her late husband, with the inclusion of the Russian Kontakion of the Departed, the hymn of the Orthodox Church into which he was born and which played at his own service in 2021.

Read More





Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]