World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee has warned that "the web is not working for women and girls", in an open letter to mark the 31st anniversary of its creation.

Mr Berners-Lee said a continued lack of web access is fuelling discrimination against females, threatening global progress on equality.

It comes as research from Mr Berners-Lee's Web Foundation - which advocates for a free and open web for everyone - and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts indicates that more than half of young women and girls have experienced online abuse, including threatening messages, sexual harassment and the sharing of private images without their consent.

Mr Berners-Lee said flawed artificial intelligence systems that replicate existing bias and a digital gender divide - which means far fewer women globally are able to access the web compared with men - are also key factors in inequality.

"The world has made important progress on gender equality, thanks to the unceasing drive of committed champions everywhere. But I am seriously concerned that online harms facing women and girls - especially those of colour, from LGBTQ+ communities and other marginalised groups - threaten that progress," the letter said.

"Women's rights are human rights and are fundamental to a healthy society, from reducing poverty and disease to improving education and economic growth."

According to the research, 52pc of young women and girls have experienced online abuse, and 87pc of girls think the problem is getting worse.

"Such abuse forces women out of jobs and causes girls to skip school, it damages relationships and leads to tremendous distress," Mr Berners-Lee said. "Relentless harassment silences women and deprives the world of their opinions and ideas, with female journalists and politicians pushed off social media and bullied out of office. And it risks the tremendous opportunities that digital technology offers."

Mr Berners-Lee urged governments to prioritise the problem this year, and embed "gender equality by design" into products, policies and services, based on data and feedback from women of all backgrounds.

He also called for new laws to better regulate abuse online, and encouraged web users to be "active bystanders" and speak up when they see abuse of women and girls online.

Irish Independent