| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Wealthy Russian businessman arrested over potential criminal activity by oligarchs

Handout photo issued by National Crime Agency Expand

Close

Handout photo issued by National Crime Agency

Handout photo issued by National Crime Agency

Handout photo issued by National Crime Agency

Henry Vaughan

A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested at his multi-million-pound London home by officers investigating potential criminal activity by oligarchs.

The 58-year-old man, who has not been named, was held by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday on suspicion of offences including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office and conspiracy to commit perjury.

Most Watched

Privacy