'We saw speeding truck and suspicious characters – but police never asked’ – Irish journalist recalls night Madeleine McCann disappeared

On the night Madeleine McCann disappeared, Irish journalist John McGee was staying away with his family just a couple of hundred yards from the Ocean Club resort in Praia da Luz. In an extensive piece written to mark the 10th anniversary of the mystery in 2017, he recalls witnessing a string of suspicious incidents and how at no stage did the local police attempt to interview him. He eventually felt compelled to give a statement to gardaí. Here is his story:

Madeleine McCann (PA)

John McGee

One of the first things people instinctively do when a toddler goes missing in a holiday resort is check all the nearby swimming pools. Every year, several hundred kids around the world accidentally drown in swimming pools when they wander off from their parents. 

This was possibly one of the first thoughts that preyed on the minds of Kate and Gerry McCann and the rapidly assembled search party that frantically went running through the streets and laneways of Praia da Luz in Portugal 10 years ago, on May 3, 2007.

Within minutes of discovering that the three-year old was missing from the ground-floor holiday apartment in the Mark Warner-owned Ocean Club resort pool, areas in neighbouring holiday complexes were checked and laneways were searched in the vain hope that she might have wandered out of the apartment of her own accord.