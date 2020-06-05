We must not give up hope that Madeleine McCann is alive, says Irish former detective

There is still hope that Madeleine McCann will be found alive despite German police investigating her disappearance as a murder, a former Northern Ireland detective has said.

Jim Gamble, the senior child protection officer who reviewed the UK's first investigation into her disappearance, said he believed she was still alive in the absence of evidence to suggest otherwise.

"I think there is simply a difference in emphasis between the German and the UK police," Mr Gamble told the Irish Independent.

"The Germans are saying that they are assuming she is dead. The British police are saying that it is still a missing-persons probe and potentially an abduction. "While there is no evidence that Madeleine is dead, I for one will continue to believe there is still hope she is not. "I don't think anyone should take that hope away up to and until the time that there is evidence to support otherwise." German police have revealed that the new suspect has two previous convictions for "sexual contact with girls" and that a sexual motive has not been ruled out in Madeleine's case. Asked whether he believed the suspect's criminal profile fitted that of someone who would also commit murder, Mr Gamble said "previous behaviour can inform assumptions around what might happen later". In 2010, Mr Gamble was appointed by the UK Home Secretary to lead the initial scoping review of the investigation into Madeleine's disappearance. He later appeared in a Netflix documentary on the case. Mr Gamble now runs Belfast-based INEQE Group, specialising in child internet safety. He said: "The police are closer than they have been. This is a credible suspect, with strong circumstantial evidence, wrapped around a profile that clearly fits the type of person that may have committed this type of crime." Meanwhile, Irish tourists who holidayed in the Algarve in 2007 and who may remember a distinctive Volkswagen camper van and Jaguar car have been urged to contact police. The suspect used an early 1980s yellow-and-white Volkswagen T3 Westfalia camper van and a 1993 Jaguar XJR 6 when he lived in the Praia da Luz area.