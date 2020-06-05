| 8.5°C Dublin

We must not give up hope that Madeleine McCann is alive, says Irish former detective

Catherine Fegan and Ralph Riegel

There is still hope that Madeleine McCann will be found alive despite German police investigating her disappearance as a murder, a former Northern Ireland detective has said.

Jim Gamble, the senior child protection officer who reviewed the UK's first investigation into her disappearance, said he believed she was still alive in the absence of evidence to suggest otherwise.

"I think there is simply a difference in emphasis between the German and the UK police," Mr Gamble told the Irish Independent.