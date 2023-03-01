| 5.4°C Dublin

‘We have to consider the baby has come to harm’ – desperate search as aristocrat and partner arrested for manslaughter

Constance Marten and Mark Gordon recognised on Brighton street as UK police offer £10,000 reward

Lizzie Dearden

Missing aristocrat Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have been further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, police have said amid fears over the condition of their missing baby.

The aristocrat and her partner, who are in police custody, were initially arrested in Brighton on suspicion of child neglect after a member of the public reported seeing them shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

