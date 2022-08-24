‘We had to leave Archie behind despite fire scare,’ says Meghan

Meghan Markle has claimed she was compelled to leave her baby son to undertake engagements on a royal tour of South Africa, despite a fire in what would have been his bedroom.

Meghan, speaking on the inaugural episode of her first podcast, said she “had to leave” Archie with his nanny while she and Prince Harry stepped out for their first day of the trip, even though she was “shaken”.

Archie, then aged four-and-a-half months, was not in the room when fire broke out, after his nanny took him downstairs while she had a snack instead of putting him down for a nap.

Afterwards, Meghan said, she realised “we still had to leave him and go do another official engagement”.

The suggestion that Meghan’s former aides pressured her to work against her will is likely to cause consternation at Buckingham Palace, with a source familiar with the tour questioning her precise recollection of events. Buckingham Palace declined to respond last night.

Meghan gave her account during her first Archetypes podcast for Spotify, in which she interviewed her friend, tennis player Serena Williams.

The podcast is intended to detail the misogynistic labels given to women, with Meghan speaking of her own difficulties of life in the public eye.

Speaking of how she had been called “ambitious” after dating Prince Harry, she added she knew a “thing or two” about sexism.

One source last night pointed out that any announcement about Archie being at risk of fire on the first day of the tour in 2019, or the sudden cancellation of events acknowledging endemic violence against women or the horrors of apartheid, would have overshadowed the Sussexes’ intended work in South Africa, which involved speeches to disadvantaged women and victims of gender-based violence. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)