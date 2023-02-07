| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

‘We cannot survive with our pay’ – Nurses and ambulance staff stage major walkout as strain on NHS worsens

A person uses a megaphone as nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

A person uses a megaphone as nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers. Photo: Reuters

A person uses a megaphone as nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers. Photo: Reuters

A person uses a megaphone as nurses protest during a strike by NHS medical workers. Photo: Reuters

Sachin Ravikumar

Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance service staff walked off the job yesterday in a pay dispute, putting further strain on Britain’s state-run National Health Service with their largest ever strike.

Nurses and ambulance workers have been striking separately since late last year but yesterday’s walkout involving both, largely in England, is the biggest in the 75-year history of the NHS.

Most Watched

Privacy