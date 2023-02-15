| 10.4°C Dublin

‘We are not going back’ – Jeremy Corbyn will not be a Labour candidate at next election, Keir Starmer confirms

Sam Blewett

Keir Starmer has for the first time unequivocally barred his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a Labour candidate at the next general election as he invited his critics to leave the party.

On an “important day” for Labour, Mr Starmer welcomed the equalities watchdog’s decision to lift the party out of two years of special measures over its past failings on antisemitism.

