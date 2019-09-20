'We are not amused' - queen unhappy after Cameron gaffe

David Cameron has caused "an amount of displeasure" in Buckingham Palace after admitting to seeking Queen Elizabeth's support during the Scottish independence referendum.

The former British prime minister acknowledged he had said "perhaps a little bit too much" about his dealings with the monarch, who is meant to remain above the political fray.

Mr Cameron sought support from the queen after a poll predicting a Yes victory "panicked" him. He told a BBC documentary he made contact with Buckingham Palace officials in 2014, suggesting the monarch could "raise an eyebrow" in the close-fought campaign.

A few days before the referendum in September 2014, the queen told a well-wisher in Aberdeenshire that she hoped "people would think very carefully about the future".

In an attempt to play down the row over his revelation, Mr Cameron later insisted he did not ask the queen to do "anything improper" during the referendum on Scottish independence.

The former prime minister - who has been carrying out a media blitz to promote his memoirs - told BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme: "I never asked for anything improper to be said or done."

He added: "I don't want to say anything more about this, I'm sure some people would think - possibly even me - that I have already said perhaps a little bit too much."

He had previously told the BBC: "I remember conversations I had with my private secretary and he had with the queen's private secretary and I had with the queen's private secretary, not asking for anything that would be in any way improper or unconstitutional, but just a raising of the eyebrow, even, you know, a quarter of an inch, we thought would make a difference."

It is understood Mr Cameron's remarks led to "an amount of displeasure" in Buckingham Palace.

A source quoted by the BBC said "it serves no one's interests" for conversations between the prime minister and the queen to be made public and "it makes it very hard for the relationship to thrive".

The queen's dealings with the current British prime minister are also in the spotlight after Boris Johnson told her to order the suspension of Parliament - which is the subject of a legal battle at the Supreme Court.

Mr Cameron has a history of indiscretion in his dealings with the monarch. He admitted that talking about her "purring down the line" to him after the No victory in the Scottish referendum had been a "terrible mistake".

At First Minister's Questions in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon was asked whether she had concerns about the queen being asked to interfere in a second independence referendum. She responded: "I think the revelations - if I can call them that - from David Cameron say more about him than they do about anybody else, and really demonstrate the panic that was in the heart of the UK government in the run-up to the independence referendum five years ago."

Earlier, Mr Cameron left ITV's 'This Morning' hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby giggling after mistakenly saying he "shat" at the TV during the EU referendum campaign. He apologised for having "broken a new boundary" on daytime TV after he misspoke when asked about the Leave campaign's red bus.

In 2016, Vote Leave figures toured the country in a bus which claimed £350m (€395m) a week was given to the EU which could be spent on the NHS. Mr Cameron was told people would have been "spitting at the TV" because of the bus, and replied: "Believe me I did more than... I shat at the, shouted at the TV."

Mr Schofield joked: "Did you? We all did and have done ever since."

Mr Cameron added: "Sorry, I shouted at the TV, it was incredibly frustrating."

He then added: "Excuse me, sorry, shout, shout, shout, yes, yes, we've broken a new boundary on daytime television for which I'm very sorry."

