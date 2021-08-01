We are not amused: Anger over satire of royal family

New animated TV show The Prince has sparked outrage in the UK.

The satirical series, from one of the producers of Family Guy, portrays Britain’s royal family as a collection of dysfunctional and egotistical tea drinkers raising their young children to be spoiled and brutish tyrants.

The official trailer, released by HBO Max last Wednesday, depicts Prince William with a head shaped somewhat like a butternut squash, while his youngest son, three-year-old Prince Louis, is transformed into a cockney rebel who runs around the palace grunting demands. The series was made available to stream in the United States on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II is characterised as a Mafia boss dripping in pearls and gold, while heir to the throne Prince Charles is painted as a power-hungry mammy’s boy who has waited far too long to become king.

Critics say the harshest portrayal, however, is that of eight-year-old Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

The young prince, third in line to the throne, is presented as an entitled child worried about his weight who harbours ill feelings toward his siblings.

On social media, many slammed the show as “wrong” and “disgusting”, complaining the series will fuel hatred toward Britain’s royals and young members of the family who may one day learn of the project’s existence.

Creator Gary Janetti has defended his representation of the monarchy, urging people to embrace it as a parody that serves to entertain audiences.

“Everything is meant with affection,” Janetti has said.

He said his aim was to create a production that was “super funny.”

Janetti has, over the years, come under fire for using his Instagram account to mock the young prince.

After the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, the American writer was blasted for speculating about George’s sexuality, by insinuating he was in a relationship with a young pageboy. George was four years old at the time.

The cast includes Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry, Lucy Punch as Catherine and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Earlier this year, Turner blasted paparazzi for photographing her young child and called for better protection for minors when it came to privacy.

“I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around,” she said on Instagram after the publication of images that she alleged were taken without consent.

Some on social media fumed that her decision to take part in the series was hypocritical given its parodying of the young royals and her recent rant about the need for privacy.

The fact Prince Harry and Bloom are reportedly friends also led some to criticise the actor’s decision to become involved with the series as the prince’s voice.

Speaking earlier this year, Harry said Bloom, who lives near his home in Los Angeles, has helped him deal with the issue of invasive paparazzi, warning him when photographers seeking images of his young children are nearby.

Britain’s newspapers also condemned the series, with the Daily Telegraph writing that its creators present young George as “spoiled, sneering and sharp-tongued”.

The Daily Mail posed the question: “Should children be ‘off limits’ in comedy?”

Richard Palmer, royal correspondent for the Daily Express, joined the criticism last week, tweeting: “Lampooning a little boy will not go down well with some. Would a US company commission a similar series about a US president’s child?”

Others defended the animated series, encouraging people to lighten up and enjoy the comedy, arguing people had a right to freedom of speech — including comedians and creatives.

It has been a tumultuous few years for Britain’s royals, who have faced growing rumours of a rift between brothers William and Harry and the loss of 99-year-old Prince Philip, husband to the queen, in April.

© Washington Post

© Washington Post