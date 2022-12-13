‘We are broken – he died trying to save lads he didn’t know’ – three children die after falling into frozen lake

A boy who died after falling into a freezing lake was trying to rescue three other children, his aunt said yesterday.

Jack Johnson (10) died alongside two other boys, aged eight and 11, after the ice cracked at Babbs Mill lake in Kingshurst, Solihull, on Sunday afternoon.

West Midlands Police said the boys were “rushed to hospital after being pulled from the water” but “sadly could not be revived”.

A fourth boy, aged six, remains in critical condition in hospital in Birmingham after suffering a cardiac arrest and being pulled from the water.

Jack’s aunt revealed yesterday that he had seen the other children fall through the ice and tried to save them.

Charlotte Mcilmurray said that her nephew was trying to help the other victims from another family before he got into difficulty himself.

“My nephew seen one go through the ice and he ran and tried to save them,” she wrote on Facebook.

“We are just broken over it and to find out he died trying to save 3 lads he didn’t even know, that just sums him up he was amazing.”

She added ahead of a vigil yesterday evening that the tragedy was a “nightmare that two families can’t wake from”, adding that “the pain is unimaginable” but the pain would be “a million times worse” for the other family.

Another relative of Jack said: “It has been the most devastating day in our family’s life.”

It also emerged that Jack’s grandfather was among those who tried to rescue him from the freezing water.

Members of the public entered the lake to attempt to rescue the children, who were suffering cardiac arrest when they were pulled from the water.

A police officer suffered mild hypothermia after punching through the ice as they tried to rescue one of the boys trapped below.

Police initially feared that two other children could be missing but yesterday said they now believed this was unlikely.

Friends of Jack’s parents said his grandfather rushed to the lake to try and save the boy and the other children.

Dale Hewitt (29), a roofer, said that the family and community were heartbroken. “I know his dad who plays football with Trooper FC, a local team” he said. “It’s just heartbreaking for the family and this will have a massive impact on the whole community.

“I also know the grandfather.

“I heard that he ran down from where he lives and jumped in the lake to try to save them.

“What’s happened is so sad. I’ve got two kids aged six and 11 months and it has really affected me.

“I saw a video taken from one of the tower blocks, where you can hear these screams of ‘Help’ coming from the lake. It was unbearable.”

Dozens of local people, including many schoolchildren, placed flowers in tribute to the three boys at the base of a tree near the northern entrance to the park where another victim of the tragedy was named as Thomas.

“To my friend Thomas,” one tribute read. “Thanks for being there for me when I was sad. “Thanks for lending me your jacket when I was cold. You were like a brother to me”

Witnesses told how the sister of one of the victims shouted: “My brother, my brother” in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“On the way down to the lake I met a teenage girl on a bike who said that some kids had got into trouble on the ice,” Dan Hall (38) said. “She was a relative. She’d come down to help and met up with a younger girl who was hysterical saying, ‘My brother, my brother’.

“The teenage girl was trying to comfort her younger cousin and saying it was going to be all right but she had only just arrived and the younger girl had seen what had happened.”

“You looked at what was happening and knew deep down that they were struggling to make it. It was harrowing. Some people were very brave and the emergency services were amazing.” Mr Hall said “there were a lot of hysterical people down there” and a man who may have been a father of one of the children was in “a terrible state” and being consoled by a police officer.

“The children must have been in there for 10 to 15 minutes. They were treating the children down at the lake. There are no words to describe it.

“When I got back they had got a third child out and there was a walker who was having his leg treated after going in for two minutes.

“As I was walking back I saw the teenage girl I had seen initially crying.

“I think it was one of her brothers.”

Yesterday a nearby primary school was shut and locals told of their horror at seeing the tragedy unfold while others said they had been told some of the children were taking part in a dare.

“I haven’t slept since I saw them bring the kids out,” Charlie Worrod (27) said. “It was traumatic.

Apparently all this was planned the night before for the kids to go down.

“There were two on the ice and then the other two went after them to save them.

“The ice broke and they went in to try and save their friends. It was horrible.”