Wayne Couzens: policeman killer of Sarah Everard further jailed for exposing himself to women in months before murder

Wayne Couzens.

Wayne Couzens.

Wayne Couzens. Photo: PA

Wayne Couzens. Photo: PA

Emily Pennink

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison for flashing at women in the months before he kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard.

The former London Metropolitan Police officer was supposed to be on duty and working from home when he exposed himself to a female cyclist in a country lane in Kent in November 2020.

