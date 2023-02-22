| 6.3°C Dublin

Close

Watchdog to probe welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s home days before she vanished

Nicola Bulley Expand

Close

Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley

Nicola Bulley

Josh Payne and Eleanor Barlow

The police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer conducted a welfare check at Nicola Bulley’s family home days before she went missing.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it was notified that an officer from Lancashire Police visited the address on January 10.

Most Watched

Privacy