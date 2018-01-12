WATCH: Who was in the wrong here? Terrifying moment lorry cuts off car trying to merge into its lane
Dashcam footage recorded in Dorset, England shows a car narrowly avoiding disaster.
The clip shows a large lorry almost smashing into the car, as the driver was about to merge into its lane.
Both the car and the truck pull up moments later, but the video ends there.
Although nobody was hurt, it has started a debate about who was in the wrong.
The video was originally published on the Dorset Idiot Drivers Exposed Facebook page, where it has been viewed more that 6k times.
If you have a video that you would like to share with us, send it to video@independent.ie.
Online Editors