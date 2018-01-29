Watch: The new successful method police are using to catch drivers on mobile phones
Police officers have been using an unmarked HGV to catch mobile phone users.
The high vantage point gives officers the perfect view of drivers breaking the law.
The HGV calls in officers to follow unmarked vehicles and hand over tickets.
Police officers say increased penalties for mobile phone use are having an effect.
Nearly half as many drivers have been caught so far in 2018 than compared to the same period in 2017.
Police forces across the UK are taking part in operation tramline.
Driving while using a mobile phone now attracts 6 penalty points and a €230 fine.
Press Association