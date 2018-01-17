Watch: Snowy conditions cause pandemonium as car, van and lorry all slide down street causing damage and ends with a blackout
A lorry slides down a snowy street into other vehicles, and then crashes into a lamppost in Glenmavis, North Lanarkshire.
A lorry ploughed into a car and a van, then smashed into a roadside fence.
Two workmen reportedly got out of the lorry to help clear the road.
But after they left the lorry, it began to move and pick up speed down the hill.
No-one was injured and the driver of the lorry has not been charged.
Press Association