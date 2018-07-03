WATCH: Over 50 firefighters battle blaze at London apartment block

EIGHT fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a blaze at a block of flats in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, north-west London.

EIGHT fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a blaze at a block of flats in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, north-west London.

Four balconies are alight, the brigade was called at 11.25am and fire crews from West Hampstead, Paddington, Willesden, and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.

Serious-looking fire at one of the Ballymore buildings behind West End Lane. I hope everyone's okay. #WestHampstead. pic.twitter.com/2OT7h3EtZO — David Brescia (@brescia_david) July 3, 2018

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Online Editors