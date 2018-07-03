News Britain

Tuesday 3 July 2018

WATCH: Over 50 firefighters battle blaze at London apartment block

EIGHT fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers have been called to a blaze at a block of flats in Heritage Lane, West Hampstead, north-west London.

Four balconies are alight, the brigade was called at 11.25am and fire crews from West Hampstead, Paddington, Willesden, and surrounding fire stations are attending the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Online Editors

