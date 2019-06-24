WATCH: One-month-old lion cubs find their feet as they explore animal reserve

An animal park in the UK has released footage of three young lion cubs getting used to their new surroundings while their parents keep a close eye on them.

The cubs - born to male Adras and female Oudrika - were the first to be born at Port Lympne in Kent in over 10 years.

The footage shows the trio rolling around in the grass, play fighting - and even toying with mum's tail.

WATCH: One-month-old lion cubs explore Port Lympne animal reserve

Port Lympne has now set up a live-streaming camera to give viewers from around the world to chance to see the pride in action. It can be accessed here.

Online Editors