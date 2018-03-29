Watch: Nerve-wracking footage shows 'extremely dangerous' motor-home overtake
Dashcam footage shows the shocking moment a motor-home driver uses 'extremely dangerous' manoeuvres to overtake a vehicle on a narrow road.
The clip, posted online by Facebook group Dorset Idiot Drivers Exposed, shows the motor-home bumping the side of a 4x4, almost causing it to drive off the road.
The incident happened on Spread Eagle Hill, in the UK.
The video has been viewed more than 25,000 times.
Police are investigating the incident after the video emerged online.
"We are aware of the video and officers are making enquiries to identify the driver and will take appropriate action", said a spokesperson for Dorest Police.
Online Editors