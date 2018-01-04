Watch: Moment taxi driver finds out he has won almost €27m
Plans to buy a Ferarri and a four-bedroom house with a swimming pool
This is the moment a taxi driver realised he had just won £24,501,283 (€26.9m) in the UK's National Lottery.
Amo Riselli, 50, from Gloucester, scooped the huge prize in the must-be-won Lotto after the jackpot rolled down to those who had matched five numbers and the bonus ball.
Mr Riselli is now planning to use some of the money to buy a Ferarri and a four-bedroom house with a swimming pool, but says he has no plans to move away from the Gloucester area, where he has lived all his life.
He is also going to celebrate by arranging a party to thank his colleagues from the Grosvenor taxi rank, where he was self-employed for 12 years.
Mr Riselli is also planning to take his family on a holiday to Las Vegas, but he has no plans to become a high roller..
"I'm not going to play the lottery any more, as I've already conquered that 'big win' - it is someone else's turn now," he said. "I may now be a multi-millionaire but I am still the same normal person I always was, just with a bit more loose change in my pocket."
Telegraph.co.uk