WATCH: Man headbutts stranger after he was accidentally clipped by umbrella
CCTV footage has showed the moment a man at a stranger and headbutted him on London's Tower Bridge.
Police are now hunting for the man who carried out the violent attack on April 30.
It appears the smartly-dressed man was annoyed that he had been accidentally clipped by an umbrella.
The victim, a man in his fifties, fell to the ground and was left with an injury to his forehead.
The footage shows how the man was accidentally bumped by an umbrella and, after a brief exchange of words, rushed back to headbutt the victim.
Online Editors