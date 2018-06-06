WATCH: Driver's heart-stopping near miss with train in 115mph police chase

Isaiah Eghobamien, 20, sped through Fulbourn in Cambridgeshire, at speeds of up to 115mph, at 9.20pm on Wednesday April 25. Driving up to twice the legal speed limit, Eghobamien missed the oncoming train by mere seconds.

His driving on the night was described by police as “persistently dangerous”. The Cambridge News reported that, at one point during the pursuit, the 20-year-old drove the wrong way up a slip road on the A11 after overtaking an ambulance responding to an emergency call.

The chase ended when Eghobamien attempted to turn at high speed. He lost control of the car and crashed seriously injuring himself and five passengers.