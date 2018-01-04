Watch: Cyclist bumped by car on busy road not deemed 'a collision'
Footage recorded in late November, in Walsall, shows a cyclist travelling home from work before a passing car collides with his bike.
The video shows a number of cars taking over the cyclist before the car in question beeps its horn before closely passing the cyclist on a busy road.
"The car actually hit my hand on the handlebars. You can hear the thump in the video", Richard Dewsbery told Independent.ie.
"Once I got home, I downloaded the footage onto a memory stick then rode in to Sutton Coldfield Police Station, where I wrote out a full Section Nine evidential witness statement and handed over the video."
"The police sent me a letter last week saying that they were taking no further action as there was 'insufficient evidence' and that it 'wasn't deemed to be a a collision'."
The video was posted on Youtube and commenters had their say,
Magnatom commented, 'It doesn't matter if there is a collision or not. This is dangerous driving and should be pursued by the police. No question.'
Another commented, 'Clearly a collision and clearly a close pass amounting to careless driving at the very least'.
Watch the clip to make up your own mind.
Online Editors