WATCH: Car drives into path of half-marathon runners
There were chaotic scenes during a half-marathon in Plymouth over the weekend when a driver ignored road restrictions and drove onto the course during the middle of the race.
The moment was captured on film as the driver knocks over a traffic cone and ignores a passer-by who tries to stop the car entering the course.
Runners in the race are seen having to avoid the slow-moving intruder who responds to those who are shouting at her that she has "tried to get out every way".
It is understood nobody was injured in the incident.
Online Editors