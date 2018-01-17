News Britain

WATCH: Bored by Brexit? Politician takes a snooze in Parliament

Conservative MP nodded off on camera

A Brexit-backing MP appeared a little more weary than usual with Ken Clarke as the Europhile former chancellor spoke in the Commons.

Conservative MP Desmond Swayne often expresses his disapproval or gives the impression of being bored when sat behind Mr Clarke.

But he faced claims on social media of appearing to be asleep when Mr Clarke spoke during the latest debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

Mr Desmond’s head rested on his hand and fell back for a short period as Mr Clarke discussed the EU charter of fundamental rights.

Labour former minister Ben Bradshaw, in response to one post stating Sir Desmond had fallen asleep, tweeted: “Pretending.”

Press Association

