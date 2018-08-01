WATCH: A-moo-sing moment cow chases startled police officer

A police officer didn't realise he had a dairy-ing chase on his hands when he attempted to hunt an errant cow back into its field.

Road Policing Scotland were happy to report that neither PC Ross or the animal were harmed during this incident and, despite some initial reluctance, the animal returned to the field.

PC Ross spotted the animal off the side of the road and got out of his vehicle to hunt it back away from the road, but the animal seems to have different ideas and ran at the PC, who quickly legged it out of danger.

Thankfully the animal was eventually returned to the field.

Online Editors