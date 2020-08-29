Warring William and Harry 'will set aside differences' to unveil Princess Diana statue

Princes William and Harry are expected to put their differences aside to reunite for the unveiling of a statue of their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday next year.

The memorial to Princess Diana was supposed to have been installed in London's Kensington Palace Gardens last year, but was delayed after her sons decided they needed more time to "get it right".

There were suggestions that a feud between the brothers had caused the project to stall amid reports that they were "barely on speaking terms".

Staff at Kensington Palace issued a rare joint statement on behalf of Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, yesterday announcing that the memorial would be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

"The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th birthday," the statement read.

Read More

"The statue was commissioned to mark the 20th anniversary of her death and recognise her positive impact in the UK and around the world. The princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother's life and legacy."

A palace source said the design stages of the statue had progressed but installation had been delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Expand Expand Previous Next Close William and Kate. Photo: Marijan Murat - DPA Pool/Getty Images Harry and Meghan. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp William and Kate. Photo: Marijan Murat - DPA Pool/Getty Images

It follows reports that progress on the artwork had been hampered by the recent tensions between the brothers.

The Sussexes stepped down as senior royals in March after Prince Harry admitted he and his brother were "certainly on different paths".

Last night, a source close to the Sussexes, who recently moved into a $14m (€11.7m) home in California, said they were "happy to work with Kensington Palace on something that is so important to everyone".

The princes first announced plans for the statue in early 2017. That August, they marked the 20th anniversary of Diana's death with a memorial White Garden, on the same grounds they had played in as children in Kensington Palace.

The princes, who were 15 and 13 when she was killed in a Paris car crash on August 31, 1997, commissioned the statue after the Diana Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park was beset with problems.

Her grave is on an island at her family seat, Althorp, near Northampton, where it cannot be accessed by the public, and her sons had long felt that there was no "fitting or lasting tribute" to her.

In December 2017, sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has appeared on all Commonwealth coins since 1998, was revealed as the chosen artist.

In July 2019, Prince William reportedly told well-wishers gathered outside Kensington Palace, on what would have been his mother's 58th birthday, that the statue would materialise "very soon".

But reports in May this year suggested the brothers had struggled to agree on how it would look.

A palace insider said a design had been settled on, and that "ground work" had started.

Last night, a source said both princes were involved in the ongoing process, and that more details would be announced in due course.

Irish Independent