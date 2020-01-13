Warning to stop online banking if device uses Windows 7

The British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has warned people not to do internet banking or use emails from computers with Windows 7 from tomorrow, when Microsoft will end support for the software.

The British Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) has warned people not to do internet banking or use emails from computers with Windows 7 from tomorrow, when Microsoft will end support for the software.

Last week in Ireland, the HSE revealed it will have to spend €1.1m on IT support fees to Microsoft this year after failing to heed warnings to update its operating systems to Windows 10.

Now the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the public-facing arm of the cyber spy agency, said that devices still using Windows 7 will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber attacks as the tech giant stops patching weaknesses in its product.

Microsoft announced last year that it would be ceasing technical support for Windows 7 and urged users to upgrade to its Windows 10 system.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In