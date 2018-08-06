Walliams leads tributes to comedian Chuckle dies

Barry Chuckle had "funny bones" and could "have you in hysterics with just a look", David Walliams said as he paid tribute to the late children's entertainer.

The comedian, whose real name was Barry Elliott, one half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, has died aged 73. The TV and theatre entertainer had started to film a new TV series but he became unwell and his health deteriorated.

'Britain's Got Talent' star Walliams said he felt lucky to have worked with the duo.

"Farewell Barry Chuckle," he wrote on Twitter.

"I always thought he & his brother were really special performers, not just because of their dazzling talents but also because they are the last link to the British Musical Hall tradition that gave us Stan Laurel & Charlie Chaplin. Barry had funny bones. He could have you in hysterics with just a look."

Barry and Paul Chuckle were best known for their BBC show ChuckleVision which ran for 21 series from 1987 to 2009. They had recently made a comeback on Channel 5 clip show Chuckle Time, which saw them perform comedy sketches and introduce humorous online videos from members of the public.

