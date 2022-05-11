Wagatha Christie: Who are Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s lawyers?

As the circus of the Wagatha Christie trial gets underway in London, much of media spotlight will be on Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s lawyers.

All we know about Coleen Rooney’s lawyer who also represented Johnny Depp and the Trumps: David Sherbrone

With a reputation as a barrister the rich and famous turn to for legal assistance, his previous client list includes Diana, Princess of Wales, Hollywood actor Michael Douglas and former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife Cherie.

Among the other stars he has also represented are Donald and Melania Trump, Sheikh Abdulla Al-Khalifa, Sir Paul McCartney, Sienna Miller, Kate Moss and Harry Styles.

Ms Rooney’s barrister is no stranger to high-profile libel trials at the Royal Courts of Justice, notably representing Johnny Depp in the actor’s 2020 libel claim against the publisher of The Sun, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

For a short time, Mr Sherborne also represented Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in her legal fight against the Mail on Sunday.

The barrister, called to the bar in 1992, has also represented dozens of claimants, including celebrities, suing NGN over phone hacking at the News Of The World, including the McCanns, the Dowler family, JK Rowling and Hugh Grant.

He successfully worked on famous cases including representing Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and OK! magazine in their suit against Hello! magazine for publishing unauthorised pictures of their wedding.

Mr Sherborne also succeeded in getting Amy Winehouse, Cheryl Cole, Lily Allen, Harry Styles and Sienna Miller injunctions against the paparazzi.

Working out of media and entertainment chambers 5RB, Sherborne specialises in “privacy, confidentiality and defamation” in the media.

He has been married twice and even dated Lord Leveson’s junior counsel, Carine Patry Hoskins. The couple became official after the case was published.

Mr Sherborne made headlines again later that year, when it was revealed that he had been paid £220,000 of taxpayers’ money for the Leveson case.

Who is Rebekah Vardy’s ‘super injunction’ barrister Hugh Tomlinson?

Hugh Tomlinson, born in Leeds in 1954, is an experienced media barrister, first called to the bar in 1983.

His previous clients include the Prince of Wales in his legal battle against the Mail on Sunday over his diaries, easyJet founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, footballer Rio Ferdinand and the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

The Oxford-educated Tomlinson, who co-founded the London-based Matrix Chambers, became a QC in 2002 and is a board member of campaign group Hacked Off.

He is perhaps best known for his work on high-profile super injunctions and represented Ryan Giggs in his High Court case against The Sun after it published details of his relationship with the celebrity Imogen Thomas.

In a 2011 interview, he told The Guardian said: “If things are private they shouldn’t become public unless there’s public interest in doing so.

“The main point of contention is that the press say that if someone is having an adulterous affair, that’s something that should be exposed. The judges don’t agree.

“They draw the line that [publication is only allowed] where there’s misconduct the law recognises, for example, criminal and regulatory misconduct or hypocritical misleading of the public.”

In the same interview, he said: “In the end someone has to decide on the public interest. It can’t be editors who have an obvious axe to grind.

“It can’t be parliamentarians because they don’t have the evidence on the particular facts of [each] case. Judges form the only available institution to make the decisions.”

Tomlinson was also at the centre of MPs’ expenses scandal when he represented freedom of information campaigners, arguing that the House of Commons would have broken the law if it released a redacted version of expenses claims.

The Tory MP Bob Seely named people he claimed were working for Russian oligarchs in the House of Commons earlier this year and Tomlinson was included on his list.