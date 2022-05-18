Wagatha Christie saga: Trial of two other halves as Jamie Vardy and Wayne Rooney face off in courtroom

The Wagatha Christie libel trial has been a showdown between two footballers’ wives. On day six, it was the turn of the footballers themselves.

Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy, who are former England teammates, came face to face in the High Court in London for the first time since the case began as evidence turned to the team’s Euro 2016 performance.

Rooney told the court he had been tasked by England manager Roy Hodgson with the “awkward” job of telling Vardy that his wife, Rebekah, was causing “problems and distractions” for the England team due to her love of the limelight.

Vardy’s representatives iss- ued a statement that said no such conversation had taken place. It read: “Wayne is talking nonsense.”

England gave a lacklustre performance during the 2016 tournament, which saw them knocked out by Iceland. Off the pitch, Mrs Vardy’s enthusiasm for appearing in the tabloids, including her own column in The Sun, had been noted.

Rooney said his instructions came from Hodgson and Gary Neville, England’s assistant manager.

“They asked me as captain if I would be able to speak to Mr Vardy on issues regarding his wife. I think we all knew it was an awkward subject,” Rooney told the court.

“I spoke to Mr Vardy and asked him to speak to his wife, to ask his wife to calm down and not bring any issues that were off the field. It was an awkward situation for me. I’m sure it was an awkward situation for Mr Vardy.”

Hugh Tomlinson QC, for Mrs Vardy, said: “Ask his wife to calm down? She wasn’t dancing on tables.”

Rooney replied: “No, she wasn’t, as far as I was aware.”

He also told the court Mrs Vardy FaceTimed her husband so often during the tournament that she “was almost there with the team”.

The FA wanted wives and girlfriends to keep a low profile and avoid the hoopla of the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where the “Wags” created a media circus in Baden-Baden.

“Becky’s media activities were causing problems and distractions, which the FA wanted to avoid,” Rooney said in his witness statement. “I obviously had bigger things to focus upon at the time but I agreed to speak to Jamie because it was easier than pushing back against the FA.”

Rooney was challenged by Mr Tomlinson, who suggested that the conversation with his teammate had never taken place.

But Rooney, now manager of Derby County, insisted: “I’m sat here under oath. I 100pc spoke to Mr Vardy. I remember the conversation I had with Jamie.

“We were sat in a games room – it was set up for the players with a dartboard, pool table, table tennis.

“Mr Vardy had a can of Red Bull. I had a coffee. I remember details of that conversation because it was such an awkward moment.”

Vardy, attending court with his wife for the first time during the case, suggested in his statement that Rooney had mis-remembered the Euro 2016 meeting.

It read: “Wayne is talking nonsense. He must be confused because he never spoke to me about issues concerning Becky’s media work at Euro 2016. There was nothing to speak about, I know this because I discuss everything with Becky.”

The warring parties sat feet apart on the same bench in Court 13, separated by Mrs Vardy’s solicitor. The two men exchanged the briefest of nods when they walked into the room before Rooney began his evidence.

Rooney claimed to have known almost no details about the case until he turned up in court last week.

He described the effect on his wife, Coleen, of the last two-and-a-half years as traumatic. He said the period after his wife’s “reveal” post in October 2019 had made her “really struggle”.

“For me and my wife, we don’t want to be in this court,” Mr Rooney said. “I’ve watched my wife over the last two-and-a-half years really struggle with everything, becoming a different mother, a different wife. It’s been very traumatic for my wife.”

In the afternoon session of the hearing yesterday, the High Court heard from two experts over issues relating to the data from both women’s phones.

Mr and Mrs Vardy left proceedings early in the afternoon because she was “not feeling very well”, the court was told.

Ian Henderson, an expert instructed by Rebekah Vardy’s lawyers, said he found it “surprising” that there was an “absence” of WhatsApp messages between her and agent Caroline Watt after Mrs Vardy tried to export messages from her device to her solicitors.

David Sherborne, for Mrs Rooney, put it to the expert that he described the “absence of this data being caused by the uploading process” as “somewhat surprising”, with Mr Henderson agreeing that he remembered saying that.

“Clearly by ‘surprised’ you’re saying that is not what you would expect to have happened?” Mr Sherborne added.

“That is correct,” Mr Henderson replied.

The court also heard evidence from an expert instructed by Mrs Rooney, Matthew Blackband, who claimed there was a “high probability” that “manual deletion” was the most likely explanation for loss of data in relation to messages between Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt prior to October 15, 2019.

Mr Blackband also suggested that “manual deletion” was an explanation for the loss of data in relation to messages between the two women for the period from October 15, 2019 up to July 25, 2020.

It is now expected that both Mr Tomlinson and Mr Sherborne will give their closing speeches tomorrow, with no hearing today.

Mrs Justice Steyn is also expected to give her decision in writing at a later date.

The case continues.

