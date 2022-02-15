Wagatha case: Coleen Rooney is refused permission to add Rebekah Vardy’s agent to case

Coleen Rooney has lost her bid to sue Rebekah Vardy’s agent as part of an ongoing UK High Court legal battle between the footballers’ wives over an online post.

In an October 2019 post on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, Ms Rooney, 35, accused Ms Vardy, 39, of leaking stories about her private life after a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney, dubbed “Wagatha Christie” for her detective work in trying to pinpoint the leak, claimed Ms Vardy had shared stories Ms Rooney had made up and posted on Instagram with The Sun newspaper.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie, denies the accusations and is suing Ms Rooney for libel.

Ms Rooney’s lawyers previously claimed that Ms Vardy had leaked information to The Sun either directly or through her agent Caroline Watt “acting on her instruction or with her knowing approval”.

Ms Rooney asked for permission to bring an “additional claim” against Ms Watt for misuse of private information and wanted it to be heard alongside the libel case.

Her barrister David Sherborne told the court last week that if Ms Vardy wins her claim on the basis that she was not the person who leaked the information, then Ms Rooney will be left without “vindication” unless she is able to bring the claim against Ms Watt as part of the same case.

Ms Vardy’s lawyers opposed the application to add the claim against Ms Watt to the libel case.

In a ruling yesterday, following a two-day hearing last week, Judge Karen Steyn refused permission for the additional claim against Ms Watt and refused permission for it to be heard alongside the libel trial.

The High Court judge said the bid was brought too late and that previous opportunities to make the claim had not been taken.

She continued: “The effect of granting the application would be to delay the determination of the claimant’s libel claim by six to 12 months.

“That would not be fair to the claimant who seeks to vindicate her reputation and would suffer the prejudice of the litigation being prolonged.”

Ms Rooney will now have to pay £65,000 (€78,000) towards Ms Watt’s legal costs, said to be around £70,000 (€84,000).

The judge’s decision does not prevent Ms Rooney from pursuing a separate claim against Ms Watt for alleged misuse of private information if she wishes to.

In her ruling, the judge gave the go-ahead for Ms Rooney to amend her defence case, to include an allegation that Ms Vardy, through Ms Watt, provided information to The Sun about an unnamed professional footballer.

She also gave permission for disclosure of WhatsApp messages between Ms Vardy and Ms Watt during the relevant period, and allowed Ms Rooney’s application for an order that both parties make a joint request for information to Instagram.

During the two-day hearing last week, Britain’s High Court heard that some WhatsApp messages between Ms Vardy and Ms Watt had been disclosed ahead of the trial.

The judge said in her ruling that some of these messages, which had been redacted but could be read by Ms Rooney’s legal team because of a “software error”, should have been made available.

These included a message where Ms Vardy told Ms Watt she “would love to leak those stories x”, which Ms Rooney’s lawyers claim refers to her private information.

Discussing this text in her ruling, Judge Steyn said: “First, in circumstances where, in the midst of a WhatsApp account that appears on its face, and I do not understand it to be disputed, to concern the defendant, the claimant states that she would ‘love to leak those stories’, I do not accept that it is open to the claimant’s representatives to make the determination, on the basis of their client’s instructions, that she was not referring to stories about the defendant.

“That may or may not be so, it is a matter for trial.”

Judge Steyn refused other disclosure applications made by both Ms Rooney and Ms Vardy.

The trial of the libel claim is due to take place in May, but may be delayed, with a pre-trial hearing due in April.