Vulnerable girl (16) was nearly 23 stone and found dead on ‘filthy puppy pads’, court hears

Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales, he is accused of killing his teen daughter by letting her become morbidly obese. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023. Expand
Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales, he is accused of killing his teen daughter by letting her become morbidly obese. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Alun Titford arrives at Mold Crown Court in Flintshire, North Wales, he is accused of killing his teen daughter by letting her become morbidly obese. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

Eleanor Barlow

A 16-year-old girl who died after becoming morbidly obese in lockdown and lived in conditions “unfit for any animal” was seriously neglected by her parents, a court has been told.

Kaylea Titford weighed 22 stone and 13 lbs, with a body mass index of 70, when she died in October 2020 at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, where she was found lying in soiled clothing and bed linen, Mold Crown Court heard on Wednesday.

