A police officer carries riot shields as colleagues observe England fans on the steps of the National Gallery, in Trafalgar Square, London during the UEFA Euro 2020 Final between Italy and England. Picture date: Sunday July 11, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SPORT England. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire.

Forty-nine people were arrested in London by officers policing the Euro 2020 final, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that 19 officers were injured “while they confronted volatile crowds”.

Scotland Yard tweeted: “Our policing operation for the #Euro2020 final is drawing to a close. Thank you to the tens of thousands of fans who had good spirits and behaved responsibly.

“We made 49 arrests during the day for a variety of offences. We will have officers on hand throughout the night.

“Frustratingly, 19 of our officers were injured while they confronted volatile crowds. This is wholly unacceptable.”

Footage of chaos in Leicester square shows crowds of England fans throwing glass bottles, traffic cones and other missiles as they milled around a sea of rubbish they’ve left behind.

The central London Soho area had been turned into an unofficial fan-zone, despite police having warned the public not to gather in large numbers in the city.

King’s Cross Station has been closed and evacuated after fans set off flares, triggering fire alarms.

Following incidents around Wembley Stadium prior to kick-off last night, riot police were in place to break up the crowds leaving the ground following England’s defeat to Italy on penalties.

