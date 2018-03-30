Vogue Williams' future father-in-law charged with rape of minor
The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton, whose sister Kate is married to Britain's Prince William, has been charged in France with the rape of a minor, AFP reported on Friday, citing a legal source.
David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Minor Protection Brigade in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, according to AFP, citing the source.
A relative is said to have reported him to the police, leading to Matthews reporting to judges in the French capital on Tuesday.
He is dad to 42-year-old James Matthews, who wed Pippa Middleton in May 2017.
The wealthy pensioner is also the father of Vogue Williams' fiance, reality TV star Spencer Matthews.
