Vogue Williams' future father-in-law charged with rape of minor

David Matthews was taken into custody for questioning last Tuesday by investigators with France's Minor Protection Brigade in a case dating from 1998-99, after a complaint was lodged in 2017, according to AFP, citing the source.

A relative is said to have reported him to the police, leading to Matthews reporting to judges in the French capital on Tuesday.

He is dad to 42-year-old James Matthews, who wed Pippa Middleton in May 2017.