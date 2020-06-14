People at the Grenfell Memorial Community Mosaic at the base of the tower block in London on the third anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives on June 14 2017. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday June 14, 2020. See PA story ANNIVERSARY Grenfell. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Grenfell survivors and supporters have joined together in a virtual memorial to mark the third anniversary of the disaster in the London tower block.

Yesterday marks three years since the fire that broke out in the early hours of June 14, 2017, and killed 72 people.

Organised by support group Grenfell United, a memorial was streamed online with messages of support and a two-minute silence for those who died.

This year's memorial was moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer Adele, who visited Grenfell shortly after the fire, said in a video message: "I wanted to send my love to all of you today and let you know that I'm thinking of you as I always do.

"Even though we're having to do this in the virtual world, online, 2020 Zoom life as it is, it is still so important for us to mourn together, and for us to remember that night and to reflect on that and also reflect on where we are now.

"And also to celebrate the lives that were lived before sadly being taken that night."

She added: "There has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie and compassion and open-mindedness and persistence. Persistence for answers, persistence for action.

"And it's a scientific fact that human beings are not supposed to be left on our own.

"We need each other to survive and that is something that I truly see in action with the Grenfell community."

The singer added that she was proud and inspired to be involved with Grenfell United "and to support your fight for true justice, and also for the protection of other people, other people that you don't know and will never know".

Rapper Stormzy also sent a message of support to the survivors and those affected by the disaster.

He said: "To all the people of Grenfell, we're still mourning with you.

"When the government and the powers that be have turned their back on you, we're here. We've got you, we remember.

"Grenfell is still a reality for these people.

"It was just a day, it was just a week, it was just a month for us, it was a green heart, it was a badge, it was a tweet but that's still a dark reality for these people."

During the online memorial, several families called for justice.

A bereaved family member from Grenfell United, who did not want to give his name, said in one video: "We still don't have all the answers but we know the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower was illegal and poorly executed, a preventable tragedy caused by cost-cutting with no regard for safety.

"Three years on, companies, corporations, national and local government want us to forget. They want to be forgotten but we will never forget."

The second phase of the public inquiry into the fire is set to resume next month after being paused due to the pandemic.

