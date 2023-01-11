| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Virgin begins picking up the pieces as investigation launched after rocket fails on maiden voyage into space

A person wearing an alien costume poses for a photographer during a spectator event for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne first UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls Expand

Close

A person wearing an alien costume poses for a photographer during a spectator event for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne first UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

A person wearing an alien costume poses for a photographer during a spectator event for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne first UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

A person wearing an alien costume poses for a photographer during a spectator event for Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne first UK launch from Spaceport Cornwall at Cornwall Airport Newquay on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/Henry Nicholls

Nina Massey

Virgin Orbit and the UK government are working together to investigate why the attempt to launch a rocket into orbit from British soil ended in failure.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

Most Watched

Privacy