Virgin begins picking up the pieces as investigation launched after rocket fails on maiden voyage into space

Virgin Orbit and the UK government are working together to investigate why the attempt to launch a rocket into orbit from British soil ended in failure.

After taking off from Cornwall, the Virgin Orbit plane flew to 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean where it jettisoned the rocket containing nine small satellites towards space.

Organisers of the Start Me Up mission said an “anomaly” with the system meant the LauncherOne rocket – which was carrying a number of satellites with a variety of civil and defence applications – failed to orbit.

However, the horizontal launch from Spaceport Cornwall is being hailed a success.

Britain’s business minister Grant Shapps said the UK government would work closely with Virgin Orbit to investigate the failure.

In a statement to MPs, he said: “Last night, Virgin Orbit attempted the first orbital launch from Spaceport Cornwall.

“Unfortunately, the launch was unsuccessful.

“We will work closely with Virgin Orbit as they investigate what caused the failure in the coming days and weeks.

“While a failed launch is disappointing, launching a spacecraft always carries significant risks.”



The unsuccessful orbit saw the loss of the payload and the rocket, which was likely to burn up on re-entry to Earth, but was projected to land over water.

Matt Archer, from the UK Space Agency, said the satellite load was insured and Virgin Orbit would recover its losses.

“The rocket will probably break up, not all of it will burn up, but certainly that’s what they will be tracking at the moment and making sure that it is coming down safely,” he said.





Among the satellites that have been lost were two cubesats owned by the UK’s Ministry of Defence.



Co-funded by Airbus Defence and Space who designed them jointly with In-Space Missions, they were going to support MOD science and technology (S&T) activities both in orbit and on the ground through the development of ground systems focused at DSTL’s site near Portsmouth, in the south of England.

DSTL tweeted: “We are saddened at the loss of LauncherOne and share the disappointment of all who worked to get us this far. We will work with our partners to enable continuation of our research.”