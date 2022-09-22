Violence between Hindus and Muslims in England spreads following India v Pakistan cricket match

Residents in Leicester in the English midlands are said to be “petrified” to leave their homes after religious tensions led to clashes in the city, which have since spread to a town 70km away.

Scores of masked men gathered outside the Durga Bhawan Hindu temple in the Smethwick, near Birmingham, on Tuesday night, protesting.

Police were seen with riot helmets and shields as they were attempting to move the crowd away from the temple as protesters climbed the surrounding boundary fence. One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife, with witnesses claiming that bottles and firecrackers were thrown.

The scenes follow those seen in Leicester where clashes took place over Saturday and Sunday, with Leicestershire Police arresting 47 people after tensions boiled over following a recent cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The incident took place as Hindu and Muslim leaders in Leicester issued a joint statement calling for unity and calm. “Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century,” it said. “We arrived in this city together, we faced the same challenges together, we fought off racist haters together and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity and community cohesion.”

Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe said communities in her constituency had been left traumatised by the violence unfolding over the weekend. “People have told me they haven’t left their homes since the first spark, the India versus Pakistan cricket match on August 28,” she told The Independent.

“I’m dealing with a huge number of communications and residents, particularly women and young people, who need support. They are petrified, very scared. They are being asked to be fearful of their neighbours, people they’ve grown up with side by side for decades.

“People who work in factories have said they’ve downed tools to go home and protect their families. That is worrying because they’re already living in poverty; they cannot sustain any further loss of income. This is a real trauma that’s being left on the community.”

She fears that the situation is not an isolated one. So far, one man from Leicester has been jailed for his role in the incident, but police have confirmed that a number of those arrested were from outside the city.

Amos Noronha (20) was sentenced to 10 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the violence.

In Smethwick, Councillor Ahmad Bostan condemned the scenes, writing: “The despicable scenes witnessed in Smethwick tonight do not represent the harmonious rich diversity of our town, and those who came with ill intentions will be dealt with by the law. Our communities stand together against such bigotry and the peddlers of hate are not welcome here.”

Ms Webbe warned that “toxic messages of hate” had been spread on social media by extremist groups that aimed to incite violence among young men. “We have to be able to tackle extremism and right-wing fascism that plague our online media because that’s where the demonisation and inciting to religious and racial hatred is being shared and developed,” Ms Webbe said.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said an 18-year-old man was arrested at the protest in Smethwick on suspicion of possessing a knife: “We had a pre-planned police presence near the temple in Spon Lane, where fireworks and missiles were thrown towards some of our officers. Thankfully, no one was injured.”

