Violating the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and jeopardise trade deal talks - EU Commission vice-president

European commissioner for energy union Maros Sefcovic said the plan could save some 40 billion euros a year (AP)

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic called on the UK government to withdraw measures from a Bill that override Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal by the end of the month, the EU has said.

He said that violating the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and jeopardise trade deal talks, according to an EU statement.

Read More

He told Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove “in no uncertain terms” that the “timely and full implementation” of the divorce deal is “a legal obligation”.

“Violating the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law, undermine trust and put at risk the ongoing future relationship negotiations,” the statement said.

The EU did not “accept the argument” that the UK Internal Market Bill was needed to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“In fact, it is of the view that it does the opposite,” the statement said.

“Vice-president Maros Sefcovic called on the UK Government to withdraw these measures from the draft Bill in the shortest time possible and in any case by the end of the month.

“He stated that by putting forward this Bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust between the EU and the UK. It is now up to the UK Government to re-establish that trust.”

Read More

PA Media