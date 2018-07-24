VIDEO: Teenager detained in the UK after shocking footage shows him hitting pedestrians in his father's BMW

A teenager has been sentenced to three years in a detention centre in the UK after driving his father’s BMW into a group of pedestrians.

Max Maxwell (18) from Canvey Island, Essex was driving his father’s car at a high speed when he lost control and mounted the pavement crashing into five pedestrians.

The vehicle was taken without permission by the boy just one week after he had passed his driving test.

CCTV footage released by Essex Police Department sees the teen climb through a window in the car and fleeing the scene but it is understood he handed himself in 20 hours later.

He was sentenced to three years and three months in a young offender’s centre at Basildon Crown Court after pleading guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Additionally, he was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one count of aggravated vehicle taking and one count of driving without insurance.

A ban from driving for five years and seven months was also handed down.

Sergeant Steve Holmes said “Max Maxwell too his father’s car without permissions then drove it in such a manner that he endangered the lives of the public.

Undated handout screen grab photo issued by Essex Police of a stolen BMW colliding with a group of five men in their early twenties on Furtherwick Road, Canvey Island in Essex at around 4.10pm on Saturday. Essex Police /PA Wire

“He ploughed into the five men, causing some horrific life-changing injuries and ongoing emotional and physical trauma.

“He had absolutely no concern for them whatsoever and ran away. He then hid from us for almost 20 hours before handing himself in.”

Sgt Holmes added that it was a miracle nobody was killed in the incident.

