Varadkar and Johnson to stay in 'close contact' during Brexit talks

They also discussed strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the UK in the aftermath of Mr Johnson’s landslide general election victory.

In a statement, the Taoiseach’s Office said: “They agreed there is now a significant opportunity to restore the Good Friday Agreement institutions, and pledged to work with the Northern Ireland parties to achieve this.”

“They also discussed how to Both looked forward to the smooth passage of the Withdrawal Agreement. They agreed to stay in close contact in the period ahead,” the statement added.

Mr Varadkar also sent Mr Johnson a congratulatory text message when his election success was confirmed this morning.

The British Prime Minister’s Conservative Party won 365 seats in the House of Commons giving him a clear majority to pass the Brexit deal he agreed with Mr Varadkar and the European Union.

The Labour Party won just 203 seats which resulted in Jeremy Corbyn announcing he would not lead the party into the next general election.

Earlier today, Johnson pledged to heal the divisions of Brexit, as he returned to Downing Street after securing a crushing General Election victory over Labour.

Speaking on the steps of No 10 after a string of Labour strongholds fell to the Tories, the UK Prime Minister said he had an "overwhelming mandate" to take Britain out of the EU by the end of January.

But at the same time he sought to reach out to Remainers, insisting his "One Nation" government would never ignore their feelings of "warmth and sympathy" towards the other nations of Europe.

"Now is the moment, precisely as we leave the EU, to let those natural feelings find renewed expression in building a new partnership," he said.

"I frankly urge everyone on either side of what are, after three and a half years, increasingly arid argument, I urge everyone to find closure and to let the healing begin."

On a disastrous night for the opposition, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn signalled he will be standing down following his party’s greatest defeat since 1935.

Lib Dems leader Jo Swinson was among the biggest casualties on the night as she lost her seat.

Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in 49 days.

The overwhelming result puts an end to any talk of Brexit being reversed in a second referendum.

Mr Johnson was elected at 3:40am in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

He said the "historic election" result had "given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done".

In a statement this morning, Tanaiste Simon Coveney congratulated Mr Johnson on his victory.

"The Irish government and my department now stand ready to seize the momentum and focus on getting Stormont up and running for all the people and parties in Northern Ireland," he said.

US President Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Boris Johnson on victory in the General Election, adding the UK and US will “now be free to strike a massive new trade deal after Brexit”.

The fallout from Brexit has redrawn the political landscape, turning the so-called ‘red wall’ of Labour strongholds into Conservative blue.

After Mr Corbyn’s party lost around 60 seats, his leadership immediately came into question when the scale of the losses were revealed.

Mr Corbyn said he will not lead Labour in the next general election but will continue to lead the party in a transition period.

In Northern Ireland, the DUP had a really bad night, while the SDLP made a comeback.

Sinn Féin’s John Finucane won the North Belfast seat held by their Westminster leader Nigel Dodds.

The SDLP’s Claire Hanna won the Belfast South seat from the DUP’s Emma Little-Pengelly.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood was expected to take the Foyle seat long held by John Hume from Sinn Féin

And the Alliance Party won the first seat of the night in North Down, a seat which was expected to go to the DUP.

Mr Johnson will press ahead with the implementation of the Brexit deal he agreed with the EU.

The Brexit deadline of the end of January is expected to be met with the Houses of Parliament expected to sit through the Christmas period to pass necessary laws. He will now also seek to agree a trade deal with the EU.

