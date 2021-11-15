Vaccine for Alzheimer’s a step closer after trials on animals

A new approach to potentially treat Alzheimer's disease and vaccinate against it has been developed by scientists. Photo: David Davies/PA Wire

A vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease could be on the horizon after scientists carried out successful trials on animals.

Researchers from the United States and Germany were able to reverse memory loss in mice and are keen to move quickly to human trials.

The vaccine trains the immune system to fight a type of sticky amyloid beta protein in the brain that accumulates in people with dementia, preventing communication between neurons.

Previous drugs to fight Alzheimer’s have also concentrated on reducing amyloid but have shown little success in reducing symptoms, with some even triggering negative side effects.

But now scientists have discovered that in people with dementia the protein folds itself into a hairpin-like structure, becoming a much more dangerous form of amyloid.

Prof Mark Carr, from the Institute of Structural and Chemical Biology at the University of Leicester, explained: “This structure had never been seen before in amyloid beta.”

The team theorised that engineering amyloid into the same hairpin shape before administering it as a vaccine would spur the body into producing antibodies to fight off that specific structure.

It would also allow the immune system to ignore the normal forms of the protein, which are needed by the body.

When injected into mice, the vaccine triggered antibodies and helped to restore neuron function, reverse memory loss and reduce amyloid beta plaque formation.

Prof Carr added: “If these results were to be replicated in human clinical trials, then it could be transformative.

“It opens up the possibility to not only treat Alzheimer’s once symptoms are detected, but also to potentially vaccinate against the disease before symptoms appear.”

The researchers are now looking to find a commercial partner to take the therapeutic antibody and the vaccine through clinical trials.

Commenting on the research, which was published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry, Dr Susan Kohlhaas, the director of research at Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “In this thorough and well-conducted research carried out in mice with features of Alzheimer’s disease, scientists found a vaccine administered through injection found the intended target and helped improve metabolism in brain regions associated with memory and thinking.

“This could be a promising new approach, and one that has so far not been tested in Alzheimer’s drugs in clinical trials.”

