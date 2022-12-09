| -2.2°C Dublin

US citizen avoids prison for causing death of teenager in UK

Harry Dunn's stepfather Bruce Charles, mother Charlotte Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe Expand

Harry Dunn's stepfather Bruce Charles, mother Charlotte Charles, family spokesman Radd Seiger and father Tim Dunn. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe

Josh Payne

The mother of motorcyclist Harry Dunn broke down in court as her teenage son’s killer avoided jail after a three-year fight for justice.

US citizen Anne Sacoolas (45), declined to come to London’s Old Bailey in person yesterday when she was handed eight months in prison suspended for 12 months for causing the 19-year-old’s death by careless driving.

