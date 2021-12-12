Upcoming by-election has become a referendum on Boris Johnson's leadership

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie announced the birth of their second child. Photo: Jacob King/PA

For Neil Shastri-Hurst, the Conservative candidate for North Shropshire, it should have been the easiest of door knocks.

Lifelong Tory voter Pearl Morris not only had a campaign poster of Mr Shastri-Hurst in the window of her detached home in Oswestry, she also lives next door to a party activist.

“Thank you so much for putting my poster up,” said Mr Shastri-Hurst cheerily, as 77-year-old Ms Morris answered her door. But she didn’t return his smile.

“That’s quite alright,” she said. “But I must say to you, this year I can’t vote for that charlatan you have got in charge. Next time round, he’ll have gone, won’t he? And you can have my vote back. But I really can’t vote for him.”

When the crestfallen candidate asked why his campaign poster was in her window, Ms Morris replied: “My husband put it up. But I will add that he has got dementia.”

Worryingly for Boris Johnson, Ms Morris is not the only dyed-in-the-wool Tory voter in the constituency who plans to turn their back on the party in Thursday’s by-election.

Following the resignation of Owen Paterson over events that fall under the umbrella term of “Tory sleaze”, support for the Conservatives has drained away to the extent that several leading bookmakers have now installed the Liberal Democrats as favourites to win in North Shropshire.

The by-election will come at the end of a week that seems increasingly likely to decide whether Johnson will face an imminent leadership challenge.

First he must navigate a House of Commons vote on his ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions — a plan that already looks likely to provoke the biggest Tory rebellion since the calamitous end of Theresa May’s premiership.

Tuesday’s vote in Westminster will show the extent to which Johnson’s authority among MPs has been damaged by the events of the past month, but particularly by events of the past week. It is difficult to overstate the anger in Tory ranks at the self-inflicted wounds over ‘Partygate’, ‘Flatgate’ and the Owen Paterson affair — all of which are blamed directly on Downing Street.

Even MPs who have been loyal to the Old Etonian prime minister are describing his No 10 operation as a “s**t-show” and a “shambles”.

Upwards of 50 Tory backbenchers have publicly expressed an intention to defy the whip and vote against Plan B next week, leaving Johnson almost certainly having to rely on Labour votes to get the measures through.

Tory insiders believe that between five and 10 members of the government will resign in order to vote against the measures. In Westminster last week, Tory MP William Wragg even went so far as to accuse the prime minister of bringing in the extra restrictions simply as a “diversionary tactic” to keep headlines away from his mounting problems.

None of which might matter if Johnson was still as popular with the public as he was in 2019, when he defied gravity to pull off his 80-seat majority. But the problem for Johnson is that his personal popularity — his sword and shield against his critics — appears to be on the wane.

Thursday’s by-election will be regarded as a referendum on his leadership, and the polls are not promising for him.

Last week, a snap Savanta ComRes poll found a majority of respondents believed Johnson should resign over the ‘Partygate’ scandal.

Then, on Thursday, two surveys of Westminster voting intention put Labour well in the lead. YouGov put Labour on 37pc, up four points on last week, with the Tories on 33pc, down three points. Survation put Labour on 40pc, up one point, and the Tories on 34pc, down two points.

A YouGov poll published yesterday showed Johnson’s net favourability rating — which stood at +29 in April 2020 — had plunged to -42, a new low. Keir Starmer’s net rating stands at -14 — the figures are worked out by subtracting the “unpopular” responses from the “popular” ones.

Meanwhile, on the North Shropshire by-election hustings, barrister and military veteran Shastri-Hurst was trying his best to distance himself from the Westminster turmoil as he went canvassing.

The Tory candidate told concerned voters he too was “angered” by the “egregious” footage of No 10 staff joking about their Christmas party, and hopes disciplinary action will be taken against rule breakers.

“At heart, I am a Conservative,” said Ms Morris, after she had turned away Shastri-Hurst.

“But I really am going to be firm with myself while they are as they are. And they really are only behaving as they are because he’s their leader. He just isn’t up to it.”

She is by no means alone.

“We are a bit disenchanted with Boris,” said Gordon Burton (80). “He seems to stagger from crisis to crisis. Put Covid aside and all of this, he changes his mind.”

“It’s disgraceful,” said Saffron Rainey (54), who runs an insulation business. “There is a culture in No 10 of paying no attention to rules that they themselves have enacted.”

Others talked of a Downing Street regime which has “lost all credibility”, leaders who “don’t seem to be in charge” and who “do more U-turns than a U-boat”.

British prime ministers like to brush off by-election defeats as inevitable mid-term reactions against tough decisions taken. But the difference in North Shropshire is that voters are being turned off not by policies, but by the leader himself.

And for Johnson, that is a very dangerous situation indeed.

Tory MPs picked him as their leader because they saw him as a winner, not because he was popular within Parliament. If he proves to be an electoral liability, his unique selling proposition will have vanished.

One backbencher said: “His problem is that he doesn’t have a tribe within the parliamentary party, so his support is only as good as the election results he can deliver — and if he can’t deliver those, he is in a lot of trouble.”

MPs with long memories recall that in October 1990, voters in the safe Conservative seat of Eastbourne went to the polls to elect a new MP following the assassination of Ian Gow in an IRA car bomb. Mr Gow’s majority of 16,000 was seen as unassailable — yet the Liberal Democrats took it with a swing of 20pc, and suddenly Tory backbenchers began to worry that their own seats might be vulnerable.

Six weeks later, Margaret Thatcher, whose personal poll ratings were blamed for the defeat, was ousted as party leader and the ‘Iron Lady’ made her tearful exit from Downing Street.

While history remembers Geoffrey Howe’s resignation speech as the moment that triggered Thatcher’s downfall, it was the Eastbourne by-election that startled the horses, leaving her exposed.

Johnson will be hoping that North Shropshire does not turn out to be his own Eastbourne moment.

The Tory majority of 22,949 is even greater than in Eastbourne, ranking just outside the top 100 of Tory safe seats, meaning that two-thirds of MPs will be defending smaller majorities at the next general election.

There have already been defections. One Tory councillor in the constituency has switched his affiliation to Reclaim, the anti-woke party set up by the actor Laurence Fox; another jumped ship to Reform UK, the post-Brexit party founded by Nigel Farage.

In the midst of all this, on Thursday morning, Johnson’s wife Carrie gave birth to their second child.

He is not the sort of man who is ever likely to quit to “spend more time with his family” — but if next week goes badly for him, that decision might soon be out of his hands.



