University to look at spike in hedgehogs killed on roads

Researchers in the UK are trying to find out what impact roads and traffic are having on the declining hedgehog population.

The study by Nottingham Trent University aims to investigate how many hedgehogs are killed on UK roads each year

It will examine whether the problem is so serious it is causing local populations of the much-loved creature to disappear completely.

It will assess which individuals, such as males or females, young or old, are most at risk of being injured or killed and whether road tunnels can effectively reduce the risks to hedgehogs.

Experts say the reasons for a decline in hedgehog numbers could include loss of their natural habitat and food sources, increased competition and being preyed on by other animals and deaths caused by road collisions. Road deaths occur especially during the hedgehog's foraging periods at night-time.

The natural predators of the hedgehog are numerous, and include foxes, birds of prey and badgers. An area which contains a large population of badgers will have very few hedgehogs as they are skilled hunters.

Irish Independent