United Nations sharply critical of British plan to deport migrants who arrive in small boats

Up to 80,000 people might enter the UK by crossing English Channel this year, Home Secretary Suella Braverman claims

Rishi Sunak yesterday at Prime Minister's Questions with Suella Braverman in the background Expand

Sam Blewett

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman yesterday insisted small boat crossings to the UK by migrants would “fall dramatically” under her asylum plans, as the Tory government faced a backlash over its latest moves to halt migrants entering.

Ms Braverman says she believed the plans will be legal, despite fierce criticism from the UN.

