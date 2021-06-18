Understanding embryo’s vital first days could prevent miscarriage

The vital first days of development in a human embryo have been mapped by scientists who hope the discovery could help understand, and prevent, early miscarriages.

Researchers from Cambridge University studied embryos in their first two weeks of existence and focused on how they transform from a nondescript clump of cells into an organised mass.

This step is crucial in allowing a baby to develop and if it does not function perfectly then the pregnancy will fail.

Gaining an insight into the entire nine-month incubation period has long been a goal of scientists, and despite great progress, some intricate details remain unknown.

One such mystery was the formation of the so-called ‘head to tail’ axis, which occurs at the end of the first week of an embryo’s existence.

It is the first time the symmetrical group of cells develops a layout.

This axis is critical for the foetal development of all mammals and is an invisible line which runs from the top to the bottom of an animal.

It forms the basis of the gastrointestinal tract and determines the later growth and organisation of all the body’s organs.

The researchers found that a week after a fertilised egg latches on to the womb wall it receives a chemical signal from a different group of cells known as a hypoblast.

These signals trigger a cascade of genetic modifications in the embryo which allows specific cells to start specialising.

Working with the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the Cambridge team focused on the molecular conversations between the hypoblast and the embryo.

They found chemicals sent to the embryo from the hypoblast activate and inactivate various genes.

Before this happens, the embryo is able to become any cell in the body, ranging from a bone cell to a neuron. But the hypoblast messages narrow down the scope, ­creating the ‘head’ and the ‘tail’.

Professor Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, senior author of the laboratory study, said: “Our goal has always been to enable insights to very early human embryo development in a dish, to understand how our lives start.

“By combining our technology with advanced sequencing methods we have delved deeper into the key changes that take place at this incredible stage of human development, when so many pregnancies unfortunately fail.”

In the UK, embryos can legally only be used in lab research until 14 days post-fertilisation, at which point they must be destroyed on ethical grounds. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.