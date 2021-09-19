Under-fire Andrew’s legal strategy of silence is ‘bad for royals’

British royal courtiers fear Prince Andrew is being failed by the strategy of his London-based legal team, amid growing concern that his “wall of silence” is increasingly damaging the British monarchy.

There is widespread unease about the tactics employed since he was accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old — which appear to have backfired.

The 61-year-old prince is “stressed” and “worried” and there is a distinct change of mood in his camp, sources admit. He faces a legal battle that could last years and cost millions.

“There is growing disquiet over the advice being given to the Duke by his legal team in the face of this potentially highly damaging lawsuit which also has wider reputational implications for the institution of the monarchy,” said a royal source. “The legal team’s wall of silence and policy of evasion only adds to the impression the Duke has something to hide.”

Andrew hired Gary Bloxsome, a UK criminal defence solicitor, in early 2020, just weeks after his Newsnight interview, in which he failed to show any empathy for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims or regret over their friendship.

Mr Bloxsome’s initial brief was to fend off an FBI inquiry into the prince’s friendship with convicted paedophile Epstein.

Yet the decision not to fully engage with the legal process saw US prosecutors publicly humiliate Andrew, announcing on camera that he had provided “zero cooperation”.

Mr Bloxsome, a partner at Blackfords law firm, appears to have adopted a strategy of non-engagement, presumably convinced that the repeated requests for the Duke’s input would eventually evaporate.

He pursued the same tactic when the Duke’s long time accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, sued him for undisclosed damages in August, accusing him of “rape in the first degree”.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, in London, at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and on his Caribbean island — a claim Andrew has vehemently denied.

He has not offered any formal legal response to the civil action. In June 2020, his legal team said he had offered to help the inquiry into Epstein on “at least three occasions”.

The strategy is now feared to have proved a disaster for Andrew, who is under pressure to respond to the claim in court and faces a potentially damaging disclosure process.

His reputation, and that of the UK royal family, has taken a battering, with experts declaring that he has already lost in the court of public opinion. Buckingham Palace has been kept in the dark about his legal strategy, with Mr Bloxsome and his associates answering solely to Andrew, a source claimed.

But there is a dawning realisation that the British team is not in a position to manage a case brought under US law.

The stonewalling has not impressed the New York judge presiding over the case. Judge Lewis Kaplan has warned them against wasting time and money on technicalities.

There was astonishment within Andrew’s inner circle that he had only instructed an American lawyer to represent him in the New York civil action a fortnight ago.

Ms Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, has capitalised on Andrew’s silence, giving a string of strident TV interviews, ensuring he has dominated coverage.

He accused Andrew of stonewalling him for five years, as he “made every effort” to reach out and hear his side of the story. Having been ignored, he said, they were left with no choice but to sue.

On Friday, Mr Bloxsome, who has defended British troops against war crime allegations and whose clients include “leading companies and ultra-high net worth individuals” in international jurisdictions, and his team were given one week to challenge a High Court decision to formally notify Andrew of the lawsuit.